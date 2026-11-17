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Japanese actress Noa Nakada, who starred in popular TV series Ultraman Teo, has died at 23.

Her agency, Toho Entertainment, announced her death in a statement on Nov 16.

“It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Noa Nakada, an actress represented by our agency,” Toho said. “In accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family, the wake and funeral were held privately, attended only by close relatives.”

The statement did not disclose the cause or date of her death.

Nakada first gained attention in 2016 as a finalist in the Toho Cinderella Audition, a talent search which has launched the acting careers of Japanese actresses such as Yasuko Sawaguchi and Masami Nagasawa.

She made her film debut in 2019 with We Are Little Zombies and later gained recognition for playing the daughter of actor Tsuyoshi Muro in the My Daddy (2021).

More recently, she appeared in Ultraman Teo, the latest entry in the Ultra series, which began airing in July to mark the franchise’s 60th anniversary.

She played Kanna Izumi, a member of the astronomy club - with her cheerful persona leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

In her final social media update on Nov 6, Nakada shared her thoughts on the 16th episode of Ultraman Teo and shared a trailer for the 17th episode.

Her final movie, If You See Her, Say Hello, is scheduled for release in Japan on Dec 4.

The film’s production team issued a statement expressing their condolences, noting that, with the family’s consen t, the film will be released as originally scheduled.