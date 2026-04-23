Comedian Russell Brand admits to ‘exploitative sex’ with 16-year-old girl at height of fame

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Actor-comedian Russell Brand arrives in court after further charges were added to his rape and multiple sexual assault case in London, Britain on Feb 24, 2026.

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- British actor-comedian Russell Brand has acknowledged sleeping with a 16-year-old girl when he was at the height of his fame, but said that while it was “exploitative” it was not illegal.

“The age of consent is 16 and I did sleep with a 16-year-old when I was 30,” he told American right-wing host Megyn Kelly in a YouTube show broadcast on April 22.

“But when I was 30, I was a very different person. I was a lot younger and I was an immature 30-year-old.”

He insisted it had been a consensual encounter, but added “when you’re a famous man that has the ability to attract women... I think, involves exploitation”.

“I think it is exploitative,” Brand admitted to Kelly on her show, adding: “I recognise that my sexual conduct in the past was selfish and I did not apply enough consideration... to how that sex was affecting other people.”

The 50-year-old, who was married to American pop star Katy Perry from 2010 to 2012, has pleaded not guilty to sexual offence charges in Britain involving a total of six women, including rape and sexual assault.

His trial is due to start in October in a London court.

Brand, once a left-leaning political campaigner, has rebranded himself as a conservative and Christian guru to millions of social media followers.

Born in 1975 to working-class parents in Essex, east of London, Brand began his stand-up comedy career as a teenager, eventually working as a presenter on music video channel MTV and host of a reality TV series.

He presented a show on the BBC’s Radio 2 station between 2006 and 2008, but quit after an on-air prank when he left an explicit voicemail for Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs. AFP