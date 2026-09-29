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Tzuyu from K-pop girl group Twice to visit Singapore for Atlassian Williams F1 Team collab

K-pop singer Tzuyu will sing the theme song celebrating the collaboration between Atlassian Williams F1 Team and anime series Dan Da Dan.

SINGAPORE - Tzuyu from K-pop girl group Twice will be in town for the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2026 taking place at Marina Bay Street Circuit from Oct 9 to 11.

The 27-year-old Taiwanese singer’s appearance at the race weekend is part of the collaboration between the Atlassian Williams F1 Team and popular Japanese anime series Dan Da Dan (2024 to present).

Tzuyu is set to record the theme song and music video for the crossover, to be released in early 2027 before the upcoming Japanese Grand Prix.

She says in a statement that she is “honoured and excited” to be part of the collaboration and perform the official theme song.

“Bringing together the worlds of Formula 1, anime and music makes this project unique, and I believe this collaboration will deliver something truly exciting and memorable for audiences worldwide.”

The Atlassian Williams F1 Team Fan Zone that runs from Oct 5 to 13 in Singapore will include a clothing line based on the Williams and Dan Da Dan collaboration, exclusive merchandise and interactive experiences that bring together motorsport, anime and pop music.

Based in the UK, Atlassian Williams F1 Team has won nine World Constructors’ Championship prizes since it was founded in 1977. Their collaboration with Dan Da Dan, which is based on a Japanese manga and was among Netflix’s most-streamed anime series in 2025, was launched at the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix in March.

Fans can get updates and details on this collaboration by joining its fan platform Sector Zero at sectorzero.club.

Tzuyu made her debut with Twice in 2015 and launched her solo career in 2024 with a debut EP, Aboutzu. It includes the single Run Away, which topped the Billboard Taiwan Songs chart.

Together with the rest of Twice, the star was in Singapore to perform two sold-out nights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in October 2025.