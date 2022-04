In March last year, Singaporean actors Aileen Tan and Romeo Tan flew quietly to Taiwan, where they had to quarantine for two weeks for just a few days of filming in the port city of Keelung.

Their hush-hush project? One episode of the genre-blending Taiwanese anthology series Twisted Strings, which is executive-produced by auteur Hou Hsiao-hsien (The Assassin, 2015) and written and directed by Golden Horse Award nominee Huang Xi (Missing Johnny, 2017).