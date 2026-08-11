K-pop girl group Twice’s Jeongyeon leaves JYP Entertainment after 11 years

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Her group activities as a member of Twice, however, will not be affected.

SEOUL – Jeongyeon of Twice on Aug 10 announced her departure from JYP Entertainment after 11 years, but will continue her activities with the group.

In a handwritten note uploaded to her Instagram, she said her members’ support and Twice’s fans, known as Once, gave her the courage to take the next step.

“I am leaving JYP, which I have spent much of my life in since my teenage years. I am deeply grateful to my fellow members and Once in ways I can’t fully express, as well as to everyone at JYP who helped me grow,” she wrote.

Jeongyeon, however, said that joining a new agency would not affect her group activities as a member of Twice.

“Although I am beginning a new chapter at a new agency, Twice will remain at the heart of who I am. Being there for Once as a member of Twice will always come first.”

The 29-year-old will join Varo Entertainment, the agency that houses her sister, Gong Seung-yeon, and Byeon Woo-seok. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK