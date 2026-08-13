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Twice’s Chaeyoung is second member from K-pop girl group to leave JYP Entertainment

Twice singer Chaeyoung announced her departure from JYP Entertainment on Aug 13.

Twice member Chaeyoung has parted ways with the K-pop girl group’s agency JYP Entertainment, becoming the second member of the band to do so in a week.

Chaeyoung, whose full name is Son Chae-young, made the announcement via a handwritten note shared on Instagram on Aug 13.

“I wanted to share this with Once first, my family who has always been by my side,” the 27-year-old wrote, referring to Twice’s official fan base.

“I’m so excited to step into a new chapter and bring my new LIL FANTASY, a world where I can explore and build my music.”

Chaeyoung released her debut studio album, LIL FANTASY vol.1, in September 2025.

“I want to deeply thank everyone at JYP and Team Twice for believing in and supporting me over the past 14 years,” she continued. “And to my Twice members, who are always my strength and biggest supporters, thank you, and I love you beyond words.”

The artiste said she would continue her activities with Twice despite parting ways with JYP.

“I hope both Chaeyoung of Twice and Chaeyoung in LIL FANTASY can continue to create music that brings meaning to you as well,” she said. “This is a new challenge for me, and I promise to keep growing into an even better person and artiste.”

Besides Chaeyoung, Twice comprise Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Jihyo and Dahyun from South Korea; Momo, Sana and Mina from Japan; and Tzuyu from Taiwan. They are aged between 27 and 30.

Chaeyoung’s announcement came days after fellow band member Jeongyeon announced on Instagram on Aug 10 her departure from JYP Entertainment.

Jeongyeon, 29, said then that she would join a new agency, Varo Entertainment, but would continue her group activities with Twice.

Twice were formed in 2015 by JYP Entertainment through reality survival competition Sixteen and will celebrate their 11th anniversary in October 2026.

The girl group completed the final leg of their sixth world tour, This Is For, in Seoul on July 12. The tour included a two-night stop at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in October 2025.