TVB to air Hong Kong's first gay dating show

HONG KONG • In a milestone for Hong Kong television history, TVB will be airing its first gay dating show early next month.

Hong Kong actor Vinci Wong, who is both the producer and host of the show, recently shared on his social media accounts the show's first day of filming.

The 50-year-old posted a photo of himself raising a champagne glass and wrote: "The most important chapter of my TV career. The most extraordinary attempt in Hong Kong TV history."

He used the hashtags #PleaseStayTuned and #Boyscation. The latter is the title of the dating show, which is due to air on TVB's J2 channel.

According to Hong Kong media, there will be 10 contestants. They are in their 20s or 30s and come from all walks of life, including an Internet celebrity, a chef, a swimming instructor and a university lecturer.

Wong, who came out in 2013 and married his boyfriend of seven years in 2016, said the idea for the show has been on his mind as he wanted to speak up for the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) community.

He told Hong Kong's Oriental Daily News that he discussed the idea with TVB general manager Eric Tsang and J2's creative director C-Kwan, who were supportive as they were keen on an avant-garde show too.

Wong, who was involved in selecting the contestants, said he did not know if the show would be a success, but hoped it would bring out a positive message for the LGBT community.

"I hope there will be more channels for the younger generation to express themselves and that more people will understand the community," he said.

"I hope to do my part to help the community since I have the opportunity, experience, time and resources."