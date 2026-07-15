TVB star Mat Yeung opens Hong Kong-style roast meat restaurant in Malaysia

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Hong Kong actor Mat Yeung (with influencer Joseph Lam on the right) has returned to the F&B industry with a new restaurant in Malaysia.

PETALING JAYA - TVB actor Mat Yeung has returned to the food and beverage industry with the opening of a Hong Kong-style roast meat restaurant in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia.

In an Instagram Reel posted on July 13, the 45-year-old said opening a traditional roast meat eatery had long been one of his dreams.

To ensure authentic flavours, he hired an experienced chef from Hong Kong.

Located along Jalan SS2/66, the restaurant specialises in char siu and pepper roast duck.

The restaurant marks Yeung’s return to the F&B industry after his previous business closed.

In 2018, he co-founded a restaurant with several friends in Hong Kong, and at its peak, the business expanded to multiple outlets.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic and rising rental costs took their toll, forcing all of the outlets to close in 2022.

In another update, Yeung will be marrying his long-time girlfriend, Hong Kong-based Malaysian model-actress Lisa Ch’ng, at a five-star hotel in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 2.

Earlier in 2026, Yeung said he hoped to celebrate the occasion with a lavish wedding banquet rather than a simple marriage registration. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK