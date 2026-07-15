Straitstimes.com header logo

TVB star Mat Yeung opens Hong Kong-style roast meat restaurant in Malaysia

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Hong Kong actor Mat Yeung (with influencer Joseph Lam on the right) has returned to the F&B industry with a new restaurant in Malaysia.

Hong Kong actor Mat Yeung (with influencer Joseph Lam on the right) has returned to the F&B industry with a new restaurant in Malaysia.

PHOTO: JOSEPHLAM__/INSTAGRAM

PETALING JAYA - TVB actor Mat Yeung has returned to the food and beverage industry with the opening of a Hong Kong-style roast meat restaurant in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia.

In an Instagram Reel posted on July 13, the 45-year-old said opening a traditional roast meat eatery had long been one of his dreams.

To ensure authentic flavours, he hired an experienced chef from Hong Kong.

Located along Jalan SS2/66, the restaurant specialises in char siu and pepper roast duck.

The restaurant marks Yeung’s return to the F&B industry after his previous business closed.

In 2018, he co-founded a restaurant with several friends in Hong Kong, and at its peak, the business expanded to multiple outlets.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic and rising rental costs took their toll, forcing all of the outlets to close in 2022.

In another update, Yeung will be marrying his long-time girlfriend, Hong Kong-based Malaysian model-actress Lisa Ch’ng, at a five-star hotel in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 2.

Earlier in 2026, Yeung said he hoped to celebrate the occasion with a lavish wedding banquet rather than a simple marriage registration. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Cafes to check out in Malaysia’s Pahang state
Celebrity couple Jesseca Liu and Jeremy Chan open cafe in Langkawi
See more on

Celebrities

Television

Food and beverage sector

Malaysia

Hong Kong

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.