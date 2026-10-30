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TVB star Him Law is relieved to skip intimate scenes for new drama

Hong Kong actors Him Law and Rosina Lam recently visited Kuala Lumpur to attend the 2026 Power Of Pink breast cancer and wellness event.

KUALA LUMPUR - Hong Kong actors Him Law and Rosina Lam recently visited Kuala Lumpur to attend the 2026 Power Of Pink breast cancer and wellness event.

Following the event, the two TVB stars spoke to Malaysian media about their upcoming projects.

Law, 42, said he felt privileged to work with renowned actress Anita Yuen for the first time in the upcoming drama I Only Live Twice, which centres on themes of revenge and betrayal.

When asked whether Yuen, 55, had personally selected him for the role, Law said she had not, although she had put in a good word for him.

“I wouldn’t say she personally selected me, but she might have told people around her, ‘This young man is quite good’.

“Though I wouldn’t consider myself young anymore,” he joked.

The actor also expressed relief that he would not have to film any steamy scenes for the drama, having done so in previous productions such as Divas In Distress (2012), The Witness (2020) and Happily Ever After (2024).

“I don’t have any intimate scenes this time. It’s quite a relief, as I’ve filmed quite a few over the past few years,” he said.

Without such scenes to prepare for, Law said he could be less concerned about maintaining his physique.

“This time, I can relax and not worry about keeping in shape. I can put on weight if I want,” he said with a smile.

Busy exploring AI

Meanwhile, Lam, 39, spoke about her upcoming drama War Of Thorns, in which she stars alongside acclaimed actress Tavia Yeung, who is also Law’s wife.

Describing her character in the show as intense, Lam said: “It is a role that pushes my boundaries as an actress, so I hope audiences will look forward to it.”

When asked whether she hoped to make the top five shortlist for Best Actress at the TVB Anniversary Awards, Lam said she was not looking too far ahead.

“Just having the opportunity to take on new roles and challenge myself is enough,” she added.

Lam also revealed that she was also filming a new drama with fellow actor Ron Ng.

Although the two actors have known each other for more than a decade, the project marks their first time working together on a drama – and as a couple.

Discussing TVB’s expansion into short-form dramas, Lam said actors must adapt to changes in the industry.

She added that she had recently begun learning more about artificial intelligence (AI) and exploring its potential applications.

“I personally believe that technology does not conflict with the core work of an actor,” she said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK