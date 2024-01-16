TV host Dee Hsu shares rare photo of family of five as eldest daughter turns 18

Taiwanese TV and talk-show host Dee Hsu spoke for many mothers when she penned her thoughts on the birthday of her eldest daughter.

Hsu, 45, is married to businessman Mike Hsu and they have three daughters: Elly, Lily and Alice. Elly turned 18 on Jan 16.

“My eldest baby Elly is 18 years old and I must let her go,” Dee Hsu wrote on social media on Jan 16, posting a rare photo of her family of five.

“I will let her experience the world with her own strength.”

Hsu, also known as Little S, was dressed casually in a T-shirt, while her three daughters were in more formal wear.

The TV host shared a short clip of herself giving Elly a kiss, and then wiping tears away, at her daughter’s birthday party. She also posted a photo of Elly holding a cake in the shape of the number 18.

“Remember that mum will always love and support you,” Hsu continued. “I admit that sometimes I try to look cool, but actually, I am already feeling lonely.”

Her celebrity pals, including TV host Patty Hou and singer Christine Fan, also wished her daughter a happy birthday.

Hsu tagged Elly in the post, who wrote in the comment section: “Thank you mama. ILY (I love you).”

Elly posted on Instagram Stories several photos of herself and friends who attended her birthday celebration, as well as her friends’ birthday greetings. She wrote: “I’m 18.”

Her sister Lily, 16, also posted on Instagram Stories photos of herself with her sister, writing: “Happy sweet 18.”