TV adaptation of Chinese sci-fi novel Three-Body Problem coming soon

BEIJING • The highly anticipated Chinese television adaptation of author Liu Cixin's Hugo Award-winning sci-fi novel The Three-Body Problem is "coming soon", according to a trailer released on Wednesday.

Known as Three-Body, the upcoming series is on a list of dramas to be released next year, major Chinese online streaming platform Tencent Video announced on Wednesday, without providing a specific release date.

The series stars Zhang Luyi and Yu Hewei, and is directed by Yang Lei.

The Three-Body Problem is the first book in a sci-fi trilogy that revolves around physicist Ye Wenjie's contact with the Trisolaran civilisation living in a three-sun system, and follows the centuries-long clashes between earthlings and the aliens.

Movie and series adaptations of the critically acclaimed trilogy have been greatly anticipated by Chinese sci-fi fans, and many Chinese netizens follow news about the adaptations eagerly.

The Wandering Earth, another sci-fi novel by Liu, became a blockbuster film in 2019 and earned a Chinese box-office total of 4.68 billion yuan (S$989 million).

XINHUA