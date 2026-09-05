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Turtles, Sanrio carnival, gardens and bouncy castles: 4 new activities for the Sept school holidays

Here are four newly opened fun spots that have been tested and approved by the writer and his two daughters, aged seven and 13.

SINGAPORE – With the September holidays lasting only a week and year-end examinations around the corner, it might be tempting for parents to keep the kids cooped up at home with assessment books until school reopens on Sept 14.

But a short break and some time outdoors is the perfect way to get them recharged. Here are four newly opened fun spots to check out that I went to recently with my two daughters aged seven and 13.

Live Turtle Museum Singapore

Visitors can feed the free-roaming turtles with vegetables sold at the venue. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

What: A new home for the turtles and tortoises from Live Turtle Museum Singapore, which opened in 2001 and has moved locations several times. Also known as The Live Turtle and Tortoise Museum, the new location opened on Aug 23. It is about 50 per cent larger than its last space in nearby Lorong Chencharu and houses more than 600 reptiles across over 30 species.

Where: 11 Chencharu Close

When: 10am to 6pm (last entry at 5.30pm) daily except Tuesdays

Admission: Ticket prices start at $7.

The new home for the Live Turtle Museum Singapore is 50 per cent larger than its previous location. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

The kids’ verdict

Seven-year-old’s take: Getting up close to the free-roaming turtles and tortoises swimming in the pond is amazing. I love petting their shells and feeding them vegetables.

Thirteen-year-old’s take: I am blown away by the size of the Malaysian giant river turtle. It is critically endangered, can weigh up to 60kg and is the largest freshwater species unique to South-east Asia.

Both kids: We love the indoor room, which has numerous turtle-themed toys, plushies, works of art and other artefacts, and even a drawing corner with paper and art materials.

There are over 600 live reptiles across over 30 species. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

The parent’s verdict

I have a lot of respect for the independent spirit of museum founder Connie Tan, who poured her retirement savings into keeping this sanctuary alive despite several relocations . The staff are cheerful and helpful, making the visit very welcoming.

The place is educational – the sheer variety of species shows just how diverse the animals can be. For instance, you see the endangered pig-nosed turtles swimming in tanks and learn that the critically endangered radiated tortoise can live up to 50 years.

The museum has numerous turtle-themed toys, plushies, artworks and other artefacts. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Hot tips: Besides the entrance tickets, be prepared to spend on the various vegetables and pellets that you can feed to the turtles and tortoises. These start at $2.

The live animals are outdoors, but if the heat gets too much, the museum room is air-conditioned.

If you are having trouble finding the place, it is near HomeTeamNS Khatib. But be careful when walking in, as there is heavy construction going on around the area.

Sanrio Characters Moonlit Garden

Sanrio Characters Moonlit Garden at VivoCity includes kid-friendly carnival games. ST PHOTO: EDDINO ABDUL HADI

What: A whimsical Mid-Autumn celebration at VivoCity’s Sky Park featuring popular characters such as Hello Kitty, My Melody, Cinnamoroll, Kuromi and Pompompurin set across themed photo spots and carnival activities.

Where: VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk (Sky Park, Level 3)

When: Daily until Sept 27, from 10am. The light-up is from 6pm to 10pm, while the carnival games are from 5pm to 10pm.

Admission: Free admission to the garden; games and activities have varying prices. For example, the toy capsule dispenser starts at $8 and carnival games are $10, while train rides cost $10 and come with stickers.

Look out for a towering 7m-tall Pompompurin on top of a mooncake. ST PHOTO: EDDINO ABDUL HADI

The kids’ verdict

Seven-year-old’s take: I love the giant versions of Sanrio characters. The 7m-tall Pompompurin is the largest version of the character I have ever seen.

Thirteen-year-old’s take: The Kuromi Carnival Kingdom is cool. The games are challenging but not too difficult, and I win some plushies and character badges.

The half-fish, half-human Hangyodon gets his own spot on the park’s pool area. ST PHOTO: EDDINO ABDUL HADI

The parent’s verdict

I like that the event effortlessly weaves Sanrio’s charm into traditional Mid-Autumn customs. The Hello Kitty Starlit Lantern Walk, for example, makes for a pretty photo spot, with hanging lanterns and blanketed in hundreds of warm fairy lights.

You can also explore the rest of the mall for other Sanrio-related activities. VivoCity is huge, so be prepared to clock those steps to look for the 2m-tall inflatable Sanrio characters.

Hot tips: If you are planning to do some shopping, there is a Sanrio merchandise booth. You can also redeem exclusive Sanrio swag. For example, spending $250 at the mall gets you a toiletries pouch featuring My Melody, Kuromi and Pompompurin designs, while a spent amount of $400 includes an additional umbrella with Sanrio character motifs.

Bukit Canberra’s themed gardens

Bukit Canberra's new themed gardens feature over 30 culinary plants and fruit trees. ST PHOTO: EDDINO ABDUL HADI

What: A sprawling 1.2ha community green space comprising five new landscaped themed areas – Herb & Kitchen Garden, Fruit Orchard, Food Forest, Nature Playgarden and Sunken Garden.

Where: Bukit Canberra, 21 Canberra Link

When: Daily, open 24 hours

Admission: Free

The kids’ verdict

Seven-year-old’s take: My favourite spot is the Nature Playgarden. I get to play in two sandpits and balance myself on logs and beams.

Thirteen-year-old’s take: It is nice to see how food grows . I get to see fruit crops like pineapples, bananas and soursop growing on trees. I like seeing how mint and chillies grow in the Herb & Kitchen Garden.

The Sunken Garden is built on the site of a former swimming pool constructed by the British Army after World War II. ST PHOTO: EDDINO ABDUL HADI

The parent’s verdict

I love that this green sanctuary is nestled directly within a heartland neighbourhood. It surrounds the historic Canberra House, formerly known as Old Admiralty House, so my kids can learn about both local heritage and nature.

For example, the Sunken Garden is on top of a former swimming pool constructed by the British Army after World War II.

The Fruit Orchard has trees and shrubs that produce local fruit like chiku and the common guava, while Food Forest has agricultural crops like the noni, a fruit used in traditional medicine.

Also, keep an eye out for butterflies and birds such as the oriental pied hornbill.

Hot tips: Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre is right next door for when the kids get hungry. The gardens are also near Sembawang and Canberra MRT stations. For those driving, the Bukit Canberra Integrated Hub beside the gardens has sheltered parking.

National Stadium Experience

The National Stadium Experience offers bouncy castles, open-mic karaoke and sport workshops. ST PHOTO: EDDINO ABDUL HADI

What: The Kallang’s family-friendly open house event returns to the National Stadium, offering access to the running track as well as a dynamic and changing line-up of weekend activities.

Where: National Stadium, 1 Stadium Drive (enter via Gate 3)

When: Until Sept 20, 5pm to 9pm on weekdays (track access only), 9am to 9pm on weekends (track access, pitch activities and family programmes)

Admission: Free

The kids’ verdict

Seven-year-old’s take: I really enjoy the three different bouncy castles. Each play session lasts only five minutes, which is not enough for me. I keep rejoining the queue so I can jump again and again.

Thirteen-year-old’s take: It feels special to be able to explore the National Stadium pitch, rather than just sitting up in the regular spectator seats. Soaking up the atmosphere of this giant stadium is incredible, as there have been so many big events held here like concerts, football matches and the recent National Day Parade.

One of the three bouncy castles set up on the National Stadium pitch for kids. ST PHOTO: EDDINO ABDUL HADI

The parent’s verdict

It is a wonderful initiative to have a grand national icon like the National Stadium be made widely accessible to the local community, rather than reserved solely for ticketed mega events. There are also different events that take place on the weekends.

During our visit in late August, we get to check out the Children Entrepreneurship Fair, watch muay thai tryouts and enjoy some open-air karaoke.

Hot tips: The schedule of events changes each weekend, so check the programme at str.sg/Bca5 before heading down. For example, you can join the energetic K-pop Random Play Dance hosted by Seoul Searching SG on Sept 5 and 12. If your kids love films, you can catch the outdoor movie screenings, such as 2025 adventure comedy A Minecraft Movie on Sept 6.