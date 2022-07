LOS ANGELES - The Terminal List, a new military action thriller, has been embraced by fans but panned by critics in the United States - a discrepancy that may be a sign of the country's growing political divide.

Based on a best-selling novel by Jack Carr, the series casts action star Chris Pratt (Guardians Of The Galaxy, 2014) as a Navy Seal forced to pick up the pieces after losing his whole platoon to an ambush.