Train To Busan director taps fear of the familiar in body horror K-drama Parasyte: The Grey

SINGAPORE – South Korean hit zombie movie Train To Busan’s (2016) director Yeon Sang-ho may no longer be chasing down the undead, but he is back with a new category of terrifying monsters – alien parasites.

The 45-year-old film-maker helms the K-drama series Parasyte: The Grey, an adaptation of Japanese science-fiction horror manga series Parasyte (1989 to 1994) by Hitoshi Iwaaki. It premieres on Netflix on April 5.

In Parasyte: The Grey, alien parasites land on Earth, worm their way into human brains and then take complete control. These parasite-infested humans appear no different from others, but the parasites can extend out of their host’s face to attack and kill other humans.

It centres on supermarket employee Su-in (Jeon So-nee), who enters into a bizarre co-existence with her parasite when it fails to take over her brain.

In a Zoom interview with The Straits Times, Yeon says: “Parasyte is of the body-snatcher genre, which tackles the fear of something or someone you’re familiar with turning out to be completely different from what you think it is.

“There are people we hold dear, whom we think we know well, but they could turn out to be completely different. It’s allegorical of the kind of fear we live with in our daily lives.”

Body-snatching is a horror trope that involves a person’s body being taken over by foreign intelligence.

Yeon is a trendsetter in South Korea, who helped to kick-start the craze of science-fiction horror in his home country.