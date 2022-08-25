Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Nope
2. (1) Bullet Train
3. (3) Emergency Declaration
4. (2) Thor: Love And Thunder
5. (5) Top Gun: Maverick
6. (-) Hansan: Rising Dragon
7. (6) Minions 2: The Rise Of Gru
8. (7) Love Destiny: The Movie
9. (-) Almost Love
10. (4) Laal Singh Chaddha
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero
2. (-) Beast
3. (1) Bullet Train
4. (2) Top Gun: Maverick
5. (3) DC League Of Super-Pets
6. (4) Thor: Love And Thunder
7. (6) Minions 2: The Rise Of Gru
8. (5) Nope
9. (7) Where The Crawdads Sing
10. (8) Bodies Bodies Bodies
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.ocm