Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Nope

2. (1) Bullet Train

3. (3) Emergency Declaration

4. (2) Thor: Love And Thunder

5. (5) Top Gun: Maverick

6. (-) Hansan: Rising Dragon

7. (6) Minions 2: The Rise Of Gru

8. (7) Love Destiny: The Movie

9. (-) Almost Love

10. (4) Laal Singh Chaddha

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

2. (-) Beast

3. (1) Bullet Train

4. (2) Top Gun: Maverick

5. (3) DC League Of Super-Pets

6. (4) Thor: Love And Thunder

7. (6) Minions 2: The Rise Of Gru

8. (5) Nope

9. (7) Where The Crawdads Sing

10. (8) Bodies Bodies Bodies

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.ocm

