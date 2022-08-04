Top 10 Movies

Updated
Published
4 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Thor: Love And Thunder

2. (2) Minions 2: The Rise Of Gru

3. (3) Top Gun: Maverick

4. (4) Detective Vs Sleuths

5. (5) The Black Phone

6. (-) Alive Drift

7. (6) Paws Of Fury: The Legend Of Hank

8. (7) Jurassic World Dominion

9. (-) Iblis Dalam Kandungan

10. (9) Elvis

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) DC League Of Super-Pets

2. (1) Nope

3. (2) Thor: Love And Thunder

4. (3) Minions 2: The Rise Of Gru

5. (5) Top Gun: Maverick

6. (4) Where The Crawdads Sing

7. (6) Elvis

8. (8) The Black Phone

9. (9) Jurassic World Dominion

10. (-) Vengeance

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

