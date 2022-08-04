Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Thor: Love And Thunder
2. (2) Minions 2: The Rise Of Gru
3. (3) Top Gun: Maverick
4. (4) Detective Vs Sleuths
5. (5) The Black Phone
6. (-) Alive Drift
7. (6) Paws Of Fury: The Legend Of Hank
8. (7) Jurassic World Dominion
9. (-) Iblis Dalam Kandungan
10. (9) Elvis
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) DC League Of Super-Pets
2. (1) Nope
3. (2) Thor: Love And Thunder
4. (3) Minions 2: The Rise Of Gru
5. (5) Top Gun: Maverick
6. (4) Where The Crawdads Sing
7. (6) Elvis
8. (8) The Black Phone
9. (9) Jurassic World Dominion
10. (-) Vengeance
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com