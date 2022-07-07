Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Minions 2: The Rise Of Gru

2. (2) Top Gun: Maverick

3. (1) Jurassic World Dominion

4. (3) Ah Girls Go Army Again

5. (4) Elvis

6. (6) Broker

7. (-) The Witch: Part 2. The Other One

8. (5) Lightyear

9. (-) Breakout Brothers 3

10. (7) Everything Everywhere All At Once

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Minions 2: The Rise Of Gru

2. (2) Top Gun: Maverick

3. (1) Elvis

4. (3) Jurassic World Dominion

5. (4) The Black Phone

6. (5) Lightyear

7. (-) Mr Malcolm's List

8. (8) Everything Everywhere All At Once

9. (6) Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

10. (7) Jug Jugg Jeeyo

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

