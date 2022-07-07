Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Minions 2: The Rise Of Gru
2. (2) Top Gun: Maverick
3. (1) Jurassic World Dominion
4. (3) Ah Girls Go Army Again
5. (4) Elvis
6. (6) Broker
7. (-) The Witch: Part 2. The Other One
8. (5) Lightyear
9. (-) Breakout Brothers 3
10. (7) Everything Everywhere All At Once
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Minions 2: The Rise Of Gru
2. (2) Top Gun: Maverick
3. (1) Elvis
4. (3) Jurassic World Dominion
5. (4) The Black Phone
6. (5) Lightyear
7. (-) Mr Malcolm's List
8. (8) Everything Everywhere All At Once
9. (6) Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
10. (7) Jug Jugg Jeeyo
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com