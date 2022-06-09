Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Top Gun: Maverick

2. (2) Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

3. (3) Everything Everywhere All At Once

4. (4) The Roundup

5. (-) Chickenhare And The Hamster Of Darkness

6. (5) Sonic The Hedgehog 2

7. (-) The Northman

8. (6) Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore

9. (-) Shark Bait

10. (-) Daeng

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Top Gun: Maverick

2. (2) Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

3. (3) The Bob's Burgers Movie

4. (5) The Bad Guys

5. (4) Downton Abbey: A New Era

6. (6) Everything Everywhere All At Once

7. (-) Vikram

8. (7) Sonic The Hedgehog 2

9. (8) The Lost City

10. (-) Crimes Of The Future

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com