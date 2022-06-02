Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Top Gun: Maverick

2. (1) Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

3. (2) Everything Everywhere All At Once

4. (-) The Roundup

5. (6) Sonic The Hedgehog 2

6. (3) Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore

7. (4) Menjelang Magrib

8. (9) Haunted Universities

9. (-) Even Mice Belong In Heaven

10. (7) The Lost City

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Top Gun: Maverick

2. (1) Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

3. (-) The Bob's Burgers Movie

4. (2) Downton Abbey: A New Era

5. (3) The Bad Guys

6. (6) Everything Everywhere All At Once

7. (4) Sonic The Hedgehog 2

8. (9) The Lost City

9. (5) Men

10. (-) F3: Fun And Frustration

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com