Top 10 Movies

Updated
Published
4 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

2. (1) Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore

3. (2) The Lost City

4. (4) Everything Everywhere All At Once

5. (3) Sonic The Hedgehog 2

6. (5) Downton Abbey: A New Era

7. (7) Man On The Edge

8. (9) The Bad Guys

9. (-) The Exorcism Of God

10. (-) Jujutsu Kaisen: Zero

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

2. (1) The Bad Guys

3. (2) Sonic The Hedgehog 2

4. (3) Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore

5. (5) Everything Everywhere All At Once

6. (4) The Northman

7. (7) The Lost City

8. (6) The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent

9. (8) Memory

10. (9) Father Stu

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

