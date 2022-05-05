Top 10 Movies

Updated
Published
4 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore

2. (2) The Lost City

3. (3) Sonic The Hedgehog 2

4. (4) Everything Everywhere All At Once

5. (-) Downton Abbey: A New Era

6. (6) Morbius

7. (5) Man On The Edge

8. (7) The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent

9. (10) The Bad Guys

10. (9) The Batman

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) The Bad Guys

2. (2) Sonic The Hedgehog 2

3. (3) Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore

4. (4) The Northman

5. (6) Everything Everywhere All At Once

6. (5) The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent

7. (7) The Lost City

8. (-) Memory

9. (8) Father Stu

10. (9) Morbius

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 05, 2022, with the headline Top 10 Movies.

