Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore
2. (2) The Lost City
3. (3) Sonic The Hedgehog 2
4. (4) Everything Everywhere All At Once
5. (-) Downton Abbey: A New Era
6. (6) Morbius
7. (5) Man On The Edge
8. (7) The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent
9. (10) The Bad Guys
10. (9) The Batman
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) The Bad Guys
2. (2) Sonic The Hedgehog 2
3. (3) Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore
4. (4) The Northman
5. (6) Everything Everywhere All At Once
6. (5) The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent
7. (7) The Lost City
8. (-) Memory
9. (8) Father Stu
10. (9) Morbius
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com