Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (2) Sonic The Hedgehog 2

2. (1) Morbius

3. (3) The Batman

4. (4) Jujutsu Kaisen: Zero

5. (6) Everything Everywhere All At Once

6. (-) Pee Nak 3

7. (5) Bad Guys

8. (-) Nice View

9. (7) Uncharted

10. (8) Ambulance

  • Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Sonic The Hedgehog 2

2. (1) Morbius

3. (2) The Lost City

4. (-) Ambulance

5. (3) The Batman

6. (9) Everything Everywhere All At Once

7. (4) Uncharted

8. (7) Spider-Man: No Way Home

9. (8) Dog

10. (11) Sing 2

