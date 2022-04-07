Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Morbius
2. (-) Sonic The Hedgehog 2
3. (1) The Batman
4. (2) Jujutsu Kaisen: Zero
5. (3) Bad Guys
6. (6) Everything Everywhere All At Once
7. (5) Uncharted
8. (4) Ambulance
9. (7) The Ancestral
10. (-) The Desperate Hour
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Morbius
2. (1) The Lost City
3. (2) The Batman
4. (4) Uncharted
5. (5) Jujutsu Kaisen: Zero
6. (3) RRR
7. (8) Spider-Man: No Way Home
8. (7) Dog
9. (13) Everything Everywhere All At Once
10. (6) X
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com