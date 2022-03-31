Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) The Batman

2. (3) Jujutsu Kaisen: Zero

3. (2) Bad Guys

4. (5) Ambulance

5. (4) Uncharted

6. (-) Everything Everywhere All At Once

7. (-) The Ancestral

8. (6) Dog

9. (8) Death On The Nile

10. (-) Around The World In 80 Days

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) The Lost City

2. (1) The Batman

3. (-) RRR

4. (3) Uncharted

5. (2) Jujutsu Kaisen: Zero

6. (4) X

7. (5) Dog

8. (6) Spider-Man: No Way Home

9. (10) Sing 2

10. (-) Infinite Storm

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 31, 2022, with the headline Top 10 Movies.

