Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) The Batman
2. (3) Jujutsu Kaisen: Zero
3. (2) Bad Guys
4. (5) Ambulance
5. (4) Uncharted
6. (-) Everything Everywhere All At Once
7. (-) The Ancestral
8. (6) Dog
9. (8) Death On The Nile
10. (-) Around The World In 80 Days
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) The Lost City
2. (1) The Batman
3. (-) RRR
4. (3) Uncharted
5. (2) Jujutsu Kaisen: Zero
6. (4) X
7. (5) Dog
8. (6) Spider-Man: No Way Home
9. (10) Sing 2
10. (-) Infinite Storm
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com