Top 10 Movies

Updated
Published
2 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) The Batman

2. (-) Jujutsu Kaisen: Zero

3. (2) Uncharted

4. (-) The Contractor

5. (3) Death On The Nile

6. (-) Fireheart

7. (4) Blacklight

8. (5) Don't Forget I Love You

9. (6) Ah Girls Go Army

10. (7) Spider-Man: No Way Home 

  • Information Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) The Batman

2. (2) Uncharted

3. (-) BTS Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul: Live Viewing

4. (3) Dog

5. (4) Spider-Man: No Way Home

6. (5) Death On The Nile

7. (-) Radhe Shyam

8. (6) Sing 2

9. (7) Jacka** Forever

10. (10) Scream

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 17, 2022, with the headline Top 10 Movies. Subscribe

