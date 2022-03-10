Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) The Batman
2. (1) Uncharted
3. (2) Death On The Nile
4. (3) Blacklight
5. (5) Don't Forget I Love You
6. (4) Ah Girls Go Army
7. (6) Spider-Man: No Way Home
8. (10) Till We Meet Again
9. (-) Spencer
10. (-) The Godfather (50th Anniversary)
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) The Batman
2. (1) Uncharted
3. (2) Dog
4. (3) Spider-Man: No Way Home
5. (4) Death On The Nile
6. (6) Sing 2
7. (5) Jackass Forever
8. (9) Cyrano
9. (-) Gangubai Kathiawadi
10. (10) Scream
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com