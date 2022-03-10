Top 10 Movies

Updated
Published
4 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (-) The Batman

2. (1) Uncharted

3. (2) Death On The Nile

4. (3) Blacklight

5. (5) Don't Forget I Love You

6. (4) Ah Girls Go Army

7. (6) Spider-Man: No Way Home

8. (10) Till We Meet Again

9. (-) Spencer

10. (-) The Godfather (50th Anniversary)

 • Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) The Batman

2. (1) Uncharted

3. (2) Dog

4. (3) Spider-Man: No Way Home

5. (4) Death On The Nile

6. (6) Sing 2

7. (5) Jackass Forever

8. (9) Cyrano

9. (-) Gangubai Kathiawadi

10. (10) Scream

 • Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 10, 2022, with the headline Top 10 Movies. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top