Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Uncharted
2. (2) Death On The Nile
3. (-) Blacklight
4. (3) Ah Girls Go Army
5. (4) Don't Forget I Love You
6. (8) Spider-Man: No Way Home
7. (9) My Best Friend's Breakfast
8. (5) New Kung Fu Cult Master 2
9. (6) The Battle At Lake Changjin II
10. (-) Till We Meet Again
- Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Uncharted
2. (2) Dog
3. (3) Spider-Man: No Way Home
4. (4) Death On The Nile
5. (5) Jacka** Forever
6. (7) Sing 2
7. (6) Marry Me
8. (-) Studio 666
9. (-) Cyrano
10. (8) Scream
- Information from www.boxofficemojo.com