Top 10 Movies

Updated
Published
1 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Uncharted

2. (2) Death On The Nile

3. (-) Blacklight

4. (3) Ah Girls Go Army

5. (4) Don't Forget I Love You

6. (8) Spider-Man: No Way Home

7. (9) My Best Friend's Breakfast

8. (5) New Kung Fu Cult Master 2

9. (6) The Battle At Lake Changjin II

10. (-) Till We Meet Again

  • Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Uncharted

2. (2) Dog

3. (3) Spider-Man: No Way Home

4. (4) Death On The Nile

5. (5) Jacka** Forever

6. (7) Sing 2

7. (6) Marry Me

8. (-) Studio 666

9. (-) Cyrano

10. (8) Scream

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 03, 2022, with the headline Top 10 Movies. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top