Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Uncharted

2. (1) Death On The Nile

3. (2) Ah Girls Go Army

4. (-) Don't Forget I Love You

5. (6) New Kung Fu Cult Master 2

6. (4) The Battle At Lake Changjin 2

7. (3) Moonfall

8. (9) Spider-Man: No Way Home

9. (8) My Best Friend's Breakfast

10. (5) Reunion Dinner

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Uncharted

2. (-) Dog

3. (4) Spider-Man: No Way Home

4. (1) Death On The Nile

5. (2) Jacka** Forever

6. (3) Marry Me

7. (6) Sing 2

8. (7) Scream

9. (-) The Cursed

10. (5) Blacklight

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

