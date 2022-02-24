Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Uncharted
2. (1) Death On The Nile
3. (2) Ah Girls Go Army
4. (-) Don't Forget I Love You
5. (6) New Kung Fu Cult Master 2
6. (4) The Battle At Lake Changjin 2
7. (3) Moonfall
8. (9) Spider-Man: No Way Home
9. (8) My Best Friend's Breakfast
10. (5) Reunion Dinner
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Uncharted
2. (-) Dog
3. (4) Spider-Man: No Way Home
4. (1) Death On The Nile
5. (2) Jacka** Forever
6. (3) Marry Me
7. (6) Sing 2
8. (7) Scream
9. (-) The Cursed
10. (5) Blacklight
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com