Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Ah Girls Go Army

2. (4) Reunion Dinner

3. (-) Moonfall

4. (2) New Kung Fu Cult Master 1

5. (1) Spider-Man: No Way Home

6. (5) My Best Friend's Breakfast

7. (3) The King's Man

8. (-) Nasi Lemak 1.0

9. (6) King Richard

10. (-) Only Fools Rush In

  • Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Jacka** Forever

2. (-) Moonfall

3. (1) Spider-Man: No Way Home

4. (2) Scream

5. (3) Sing 2

6. (5) The King's Man

7. (4) Redeeming Love

8. (7) American Underdog

9. (6) The 355

10. (9) Licorice Pizza

