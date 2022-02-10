Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Ah Girls Go Army
2. (4) Reunion Dinner
3. (-) Moonfall
4. (2) New Kung Fu Cult Master 1
5. (1) Spider-Man: No Way Home
6. (5) My Best Friend's Breakfast
7. (3) The King's Man
8. (-) Nasi Lemak 1.0
9. (6) King Richard
10. (-) Only Fools Rush In
- Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Jacka** Forever
2. (-) Moonfall
3. (1) Spider-Man: No Way Home
4. (2) Scream
5. (3) Sing 2
6. (5) The King's Man
7. (4) Redeeming Love
8. (7) American Underdog
9. (6) The 355
10. (9) Licorice Pizza
- Information from www.boxofficemojo.com