Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Spider-Man: No Way Home
2. (-) New Kung Fu Cult Master 1
3. (2) The King's Man
4. (3) Reunion Dinner
5. (-) My Best Friend's Breakfast
6. (-) King Richard
7. (5) Sing 2
8. (4) Scream
9. (7) House Of Gucci
10. (6) Till We Meet Again
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Spider-Man: No Way Home
2. (2) Scream
3. (3) Sing 2
4. (4) Redeeming Love
5. (5) The King's Man
6. (6) The 355
7. (7) American Underdog
8. (11) Ghostbusters: Afterlife
9. (10) Licorice Pizza
10. (9) West Side Story
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com