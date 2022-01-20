Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Spider-Man: No Way Home

2. (2) The King's Man

3. (-) Scream

4. (3) Sing 2

5. (5) Till We Meet Again

6. (6) House Of Gucci

7. (4) G Storm

8. (-) The 355

9. (7) The Matrix Resurrections

10. (8) West Side Story

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Scream

2. (1) Spider-Man: No Way Home

3. (2) Sing 2

4. (3) The 355

5. (4) The King's Man

6. (-) Belle

7. (5) American Underdog

8. (7) West Side Story

9. (9) Licorice Pizza

10. (6) The Matrix Resurrections

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

