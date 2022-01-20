Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Spider-Man: No Way Home
2. (2) The King's Man
3. (-) Scream
4. (3) Sing 2
5. (5) Till We Meet Again
6. (6) House Of Gucci
7. (4) G Storm
8. (-) The 355
9. (7) The Matrix Resurrections
10. (8) West Side Story
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Scream
2. (1) Spider-Man: No Way Home
3. (2) Sing 2
4. (3) The 355
5. (4) The King's Man
6. (-) Belle
7. (5) American Underdog
8. (7) West Side Story
9. (9) Licorice Pizza
10. (6) The Matrix Resurrections
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com