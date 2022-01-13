Top 10 Movies

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Spider-Man: No Way Home

2. (2) The King's Man

3. (3) Sing 2

4. (5) G Storm

5. (7) Till We Meet Again

6. (6) House Of Gucci

7. (4) The Matrix Resurrections

8. (-) West Side Story

9. (-) Embrace Again

10. (-) The Policeman's Lineage

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Spider-Man: No Way Home

2. (2) Sing 2

3. (-) The 355

4. (3) The King's Man

5. (4) American Underdog

6. (5) The Matrix Resurrections

7. (6) West Side Story

8. (7) Ghostbusters: Afterlife

9. (8) Licorice Pizza

10. (12) House Of Gucci

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

