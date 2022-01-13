Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Spider-Man: No Way Home
2. (2) The King's Man
3. (3) Sing 2
4. (5) G Storm
5. (7) Till We Meet Again
6. (6) House Of Gucci
7. (4) The Matrix Resurrections
8. (-) West Side Story
9. (-) Embrace Again
10. (-) The Policeman's Lineage
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Spider-Man: No Way Home
2. (2) Sing 2
3. (-) The 355
4. (3) The King's Man
5. (4) American Underdog
6. (5) The Matrix Resurrections
7. (6) West Side Story
8. (7) Ghostbusters: Afterlife
9. (8) Licorice Pizza
10. (12) House Of Gucci
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com