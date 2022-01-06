Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Spider-Man: No Way Home

2. (-) The King's Man

3. (3) Sing 2

4. (2) The Matrix Resurrections

5. (-) G Storm

6. (-) House Of Gucci

7. (4) Till We Meet Again

8. (5) Encanto

9. (7) Clifford The Big Red Dog

10. (6) The Wolf And The Lion

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Spider-Man: No Way Home

2. (2) Sing 2

3. (4) The King's Man

4. (5) American Underdog

5. (3) The Matrix Resurrections

6. (6) West Side Story

7. (11) Ghostbusters: Afterlife

8. (8) Licorice Pizza

9. (7) A Journal For Jordan

10. (9) Encanto

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com