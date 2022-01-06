Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Spider-Man: No Way Home
2. (-) The King's Man
3. (3) Sing 2
4. (2) The Matrix Resurrections
5. (-) G Storm
6. (-) House Of Gucci
7. (4) Till We Meet Again
8. (5) Encanto
9. (7) Clifford The Big Red Dog
10. (6) The Wolf And The Lion
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Spider-Man: No Way Home
2. (2) Sing 2
3. (4) The King's Man
4. (5) American Underdog
5. (3) The Matrix Resurrections
6. (6) West Side Story
7. (11) Ghostbusters: Afterlife
8. (8) Licorice Pizza
9. (7) A Journal For Jordan
10. (9) Encanto
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com