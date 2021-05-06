Top10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Wrath Of Man
2. (-) Once Upon A Time In Hong Kong
3. (1) Mortal Kombat
4. (-) Cliff Walkers
5. (3) Godzilla Vs Kong
6. (2) Nobody
7. (8) The Father
8. (5) Seobok
9. (6) Hi, Mom
10. (-) Josee, The Tiger And The Fish
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (2) Demon Slayer: Mugen Train
2. (1) Mortal Kombat
3. (3) Godzilla Vs Kong
4. (-) Separation
5. (5) Raya And the Last Dragon
6. (4) Nobody
7. (6) The Unholy
8. (-) Scott Pilgrim Vs The World (2021 re-release)
9. (7) Tom And Jerry
10. (8) Together Together
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com