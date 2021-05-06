Top10 Movies

  • Published
    1 hour ago

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Wrath Of Man

2. (-) Once Upon A Time In Hong Kong

3. (1) Mortal Kombat

4. (-) Cliff Walkers

5. (3) Godzilla Vs Kong

6. (2) Nobody

7. (8) The Father

8. (5) Seobok

9. (6) Hi, Mom

10. (-) Josee, The Tiger And The Fish

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (2) Demon Slayer: Mugen Train

2. (1) Mortal Kombat

3. (3) Godzilla Vs Kong

4. (-) Separation

5. (5) Raya And the Last Dragon

6. (4) Nobody

7. (6) The Unholy

8. (-) Scott Pilgrim Vs The World (2021 re-release)

9. (7) Tom And Jerry

10. (8) Together Together

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 06, 2021, with the headline 'Top10 Movies'. Subscribe
Topics: 