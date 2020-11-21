Top TikTok star Charli D'Amelio loses 1m followers

LOS ANGELES • With 98.4 million followers, Charli D'Amelio is the top creator on TikTok. But that number is falling.

The 16-year-old social media star has lost more than one million followers since she posted a YouTube video earlier in the week, in which she whined about not having 100 million followers. At the time, the dancer had 95 million followers and was inching towards the milestone figure.

In the video, she is seen having dinner with her parents, sister Dixie and beauty influencer James Charles.

In an exchange between D'Amelio and Charles, she complained that she would not hit her target of going from one million to 100 million followers within a year.

"Ugh. I wish I had more time," she said, to which he retorted: "Was the 95 million not enough for you?"

In the same video, she and her sister Dixie were seen behaving rudely while having a meal cooked by a private chef.

At one point, Dixie, who has 43.8 million TikTok followers, gagged on a snail and vomited, while Charli asked for dino nuggets.

Their bratty behaviour prompted a wave of backlash, as they were called "entitled", "disrespectful" and "ungrateful" in online comments.

Subsequently, Charli posted a teary message on Instagram Live on Thursday about what she termed a "misunderstanding".

Wiping away tears, she said she had received death threats and hateful messages, adding: "People just, like, blatantly disrespecting the fact that I'm still a human being is not okay at all.

"And if this is the community I'm in and the community that I put myself in, I don't know if I want to do that anymore."

However, even as former fans unfollowed her in droves, she is in no danger of losing her crown - the second-most popular TikTok personality, Addison Rae, has 69.1 million followers.