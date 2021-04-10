Top Gun sequel delayed in summer movie setback for theatres

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Paramount Pictures has pushed the release Tom Cruise movie Top Gun: Maverick to November from July, the studio said on Friday (April 9), a move that deprives theatres of what was expected to be one of the biggest releases of the summer blockbuster season.

The sequel to 1986 hit Top Gun will now debut in theatres on Nov 19, the day Paramount had planned to release Cruise's seventh Mission: Impossible movie. That film was moved to May 2022, according to Paramount, a unit of ViacomCBS.

Movie theatre operators including AMC Entertainment, Cineworld Group and Cinemark Holdings hope for a summer rebound after a year of closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ninth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, from Comcast's Universal Pictures, currently remains scheduled to hit cinemas on June 25.

Walt Disney's Marvel film Black Widow is set to be released in theatres, and for a fee on the Disney+ streaming service, on July 9.