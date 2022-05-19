Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

2. (4) Everything Everywhere All At Once

3. (2) Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore

4. (-) Memory 5. (5) Sonic The Hedgehog 2

6. (3) The Lost City

7. (-) Haunted Universities

8. (8) The Bad Guys

9. (6) Downton Abbey: A New Era

10. (-) Fast & Feel Love

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

2. (2) The Bad Guys

3. (3) Sonic The Hedgehog 2

4. (-) Firestarter

5. (5) Everything Everywhere All At Once

6. (4) Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore

7. (6) The Northman

8. (7) The Lost City

9. (-) Family Camp

10. (8) The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com