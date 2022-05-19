Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
2. (4) Everything Everywhere All At Once
3. (2) Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore
4. (-) Memory 5. (5) Sonic The Hedgehog 2
6. (3) The Lost City
7. (-) Haunted Universities
8. (8) The Bad Guys
9. (6) Downton Abbey: A New Era
10. (-) Fast & Feel Love
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
2. (2) The Bad Guys
3. (3) Sonic The Hedgehog 2
4. (-) Firestarter
5. (5) Everything Everywhere All At Once
6. (4) Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore
7. (6) The Northman
8. (7) The Lost City
9. (-) Family Camp
10. (8) The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com