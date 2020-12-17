Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (2) The Croods: A New Age

2. (1) The Diam Diam Era

3. (-) Soul Snatcher

4. (3) The Witches

5. (4) Violet Evergarden: The Movie

6. (5) Number 1

7. (-) Tiong Bahru Social Club

8. (6) Breakout Brothers

9. (7) Dear Tenant

10. (-) Josee

 • Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) The Croods: A New Age

2. (2) Half Brothers

3. (6) Elf (2020 re-release)

4. (3) Freaky

5. (5) The War With Grandpa

6. (13) The Polar Express (2020 re-release)

7. (12) National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (2020 re-release)

8. (4) All My Life

9. (-) Wonder Woman (2020 re-release)

10. (7) Come Play

 • Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

