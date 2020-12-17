Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (2) The Croods: A New Age
2. (1) The Diam Diam Era
3. (-) Soul Snatcher
4. (3) The Witches
5. (4) Violet Evergarden: The Movie
6. (5) Number 1
7. (-) Tiong Bahru Social Club
8. (6) Breakout Brothers
9. (7) Dear Tenant
10. (-) Josee
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) The Croods: A New Age
2. (2) Half Brothers
3. (6) Elf (2020 re-release)
4. (3) Freaky
5. (5) The War With Grandpa
6. (13) The Polar Express (2020 re-release)
7. (12) National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (2020 re-release)
8. (4) All My Life
9. (-) Wonder Woman (2020 re-release)
10. (7) Come Play
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com