Top 10 Movies

  • Published
    13 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (-) The Diam Diam Era

2. (-) The Croods: A New Age

3. (1) The Witches

4. (2) Number 1

5. (4) Honest Thief

6. (3) Freaky

7. (5) Sumikkogurashi: The Movie

8. (-) The Cursed Lesson

9. (9) My Missing Valentine

10. (6) Synchronic

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) The Croods: A New Age

2. (1) Freaky

3. (2) The War With Grandpa

4. (3) Let Him Go

5. (4) Come Play

6. (6) Honest Thief

7. (11) Elf (2020 re-release)

8. (8) Tenet

9. (5) The Santa Clause (2020 re-release)

10. (-) National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (2020 re-release)

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

