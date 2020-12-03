Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) The Diam Diam Era
2. (-) The Croods: A New Age
3. (1) The Witches
4. (2) Number 1
5. (4) Honest Thief
6. (3) Freaky
7. (5) Sumikkogurashi: The Movie
8. (-) The Cursed Lesson
9. (9) My Missing Valentine
10. (6) Synchronic
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) The Croods: A New Age
2. (1) Freaky
3. (2) The War With Grandpa
4. (3) Let Him Go
5. (4) Come Play
6. (6) Honest Thief
7. (11) Elf (2020 re-release)
8. (8) Tenet
9. (5) The Santa Clause (2020 re-release)
10. (-) National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (2020 re-release)
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com