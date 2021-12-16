Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Encanto
2. (3) Till We Meet Again
3. (2) Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City
4. (4) Ghostbusters: Afterlife
5. (5) Eternals
6. (-) The French Dispatch
7. (6) Clifford The Big Red Dog
8. (-) Schemes In Antiques
9. (7) Anita (M)
10. (8) Venom: Let There Be Carnage
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) West Side Story
2. (1) Encanto
3. (2) Ghostbusters: Afterlife
4. (3) House Of Gucci
5. (5) Eternals
6. (6) Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City
7. (7) Clifford The Big Red Dog
8. (4) Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers
9. (8) Dune
10. (11) Venom: Let There Be Carnage
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com