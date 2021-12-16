Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Encanto

2. (3) Till We Meet Again

3. (2) Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City

4. (4) Ghostbusters: Afterlife

5. (5) Eternals

6. (-) The French Dispatch

7. (6) Clifford The Big Red Dog

8. (-) Schemes In Antiques

9. (7) Anita (M)

10. (8) Venom: Let There Be Carnage

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) West Side Story

2. (1) Encanto

3. (2) Ghostbusters: Afterlife

4. (3) House Of Gucci

5. (5) Eternals

6. (6) Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City

7. (7) Clifford The Big Red Dog

8. (4) Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers

9. (8) Dune

10. (11) Venom: Let There Be Carnage

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

