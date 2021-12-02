Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Encanto
2. (1) Ghostbusters: Afterlife
3. (2) Eternals
4. (-) Anita
5. (3) Venom: Let There Be Carnage
6. (4) The Battle At Lake Changjin
7. (-) Last Night In Soho
8. (5) No Time To Die
9. (8) Dune
10. (7) Belle
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Encanto
2. (1) Ghostbusters: Afterlife
3. (-) House Of Gucci
4. (2) Eternals
5. (-) Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City
6. (3) Clifford The Big Red Dog
7. (4) King Richard
8. (5) Dune
9. (7) No Time To Die
10. (6) Venom: Let There Be Carnage
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com