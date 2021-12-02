Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Encanto

2. (1) Ghostbusters: Afterlife

3. (2) Eternals

4. (-) Anita

5. (3) Venom: Let There Be Carnage

6. (4) The Battle At Lake Changjin

7. (-) Last Night In Soho

8. (5) No Time To Die

9. (8) Dune

10. (7) Belle

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Encanto

2. (1) Ghostbusters: Afterlife

3. (-) House Of Gucci

4. (2) Eternals

5. (-) Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City

6. (3) Clifford The Big Red Dog

7. (4) King Richard

8. (5) Dune

9. (7) No Time To Die

10. (6) Venom: Let There Be Carnage

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

