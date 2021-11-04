Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Venom: Let There Be Carnage

2. (2) No Time To Die

3. (4) Dune

4. (-) Late Night Ride

5. (3) Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

6. (-) Halloween Kills

7. (5) Ron's Gone Wrong

8. (-) Antlers

9. (8) The Courier

10. (6) Cloudy Mountain

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Dune

2. (2) Halloween Kills

3. (3) No Time To Die

4. (-) My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission

5. (4) Venom: Let There Be Carnage

6. (-) Antlers

7. (-) Last Night In Soho

8. (5) Ron's Gone Wrong

9. (6) The Addams Family 2

10. (9) The French Dispatch

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

