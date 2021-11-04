Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Venom: Let There Be Carnage
2. (2) No Time To Die
3. (4) Dune
4. (-) Late Night Ride
5. (3) Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
6. (-) Halloween Kills
7. (5) Ron's Gone Wrong
8. (-) Antlers
9. (8) The Courier
10. (6) Cloudy Mountain
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Dune
2. (2) Halloween Kills
3. (3) No Time To Die
4. (-) My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission
5. (4) Venom: Let There Be Carnage
6. (-) Antlers
7. (-) Last Night In Soho
8. (5) Ron's Gone Wrong
9. (6) The Addams Family 2
10. (9) The French Dispatch
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com