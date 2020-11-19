Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) The Witches

2. (3) Number 1

3. (-) Freaky

4. (2) Honest Thief

5. (-) Dreamkatcher

6. (-) My Missing Valentine

7. (-) Horizon Line

8. (9) Tenet

9. (4) Vanguard

10. (6) The Silent Forest

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Freaky

2. (1) Let Him Go

3. (3) The War With Grandpa

4. (2) Come Play

5. (4) Honest Thief

6. (5) Tenet

7. (-) Guardians Of The Galaxy (2020 re-release)

8. (-) True To The Game 2

9. (6) Toy Story (2020 re-release)

10. (-) Elf (2020 re-release)

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

