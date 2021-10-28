Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Venom: Let There Be Carnage
2. (2) No Time To Die
3. (3) Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
4. (4) Dune
5. (-) Ron's Gone Wrong
6. (-) Cloudy Mountain
7. (-) Tokyo Revengers
8. (-) The Courier
9. (5) The Last Duel
10. (9) Escape Room 2: Tournament Of Champions
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Dune
2. (1) Halloween Kills
3. (2) No Time To Die
4. (3) Venom: Let There Be Carnage
5. (-) Ron's Gone Wrong
6. (4) The Addams Family 2
7. (5) The Last Duel
8. (6) Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
9. (-) The French Dispatch
10. (7) Honsla Rakh
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com