Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Venom: Let There Be Carnage

2. (2) No Time To Die

3. (3) Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

4. (4) Dune

5. (-) Ron's Gone Wrong

6. (-) Cloudy Mountain

7. (-) Tokyo Revengers

8. (-) The Courier

9. (5) The Last Duel

10. (9) Escape Room 2: Tournament Of Champions

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Dune

2. (1) Halloween Kills

3. (2) No Time To Die

4. (3) Venom: Let There Be Carnage

5. (-) Ron's Gone Wrong

6. (4) The Addams Family 2

7. (5) The Last Duel

8. (6) Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

9. (-) The French Dispatch

10. (7) Honsla Rakh

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

