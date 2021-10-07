Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) No Time To Die

2. (1) Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

3. (2) Dune

4. (3) Escape Room 2: Tournament Of Champions

5. (4) Candyman

6. (5) The Medium

7. (6) The Boss Baby: Family Business

8. (10) Paw Patrol: The Movie

9. (9) Guimoon: The Lightless Door

10. (7) The Green Knight

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Venom: Let There Be Carnage

2. (-) The Addams Family 2

3. (1) Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

4. (-) The Many Saints Of Newark

5. (2) Dear Evan Hansen

6. (3) Free Guy

7. (4) Candyman

8. (6) Jungle Cruise

9. (-) Chal Mera Putt 3

10. (-) The Jesus Music

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

