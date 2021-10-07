Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) No Time To Die
2. (1) Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
3. (2) Dune
4. (3) Escape Room 2: Tournament Of Champions
5. (4) Candyman
6. (5) The Medium
7. (6) The Boss Baby: Family Business
8. (10) Paw Patrol: The Movie
9. (9) Guimoon: The Lightless Door
10. (7) The Green Knight
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Venom: Let There Be Carnage
2. (-) The Addams Family 2
3. (1) Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
4. (-) The Many Saints Of Newark
5. (2) Dear Evan Hansen
6. (3) Free Guy
7. (4) Candyman
8. (6) Jungle Cruise
9. (-) Chal Mera Putt 3
10. (-) The Jesus Music
• Information from boxofficemojo.com