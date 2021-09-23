Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

2. (-) Dune

3. (-) Escape Room 2: Tournament Of Champions

4. (2) The Boss Baby: Family Business

5. (5) The Medium

6. (4) Malignant

7. (3) Paw Patrol: The Movie

8. (8) The Cursed: Dead Man's Prey

9. (6) Sinkhole

10. (7) Free Guy

Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

2. (2) Free Guy

3. (-) Cry Macho

4. (4) Candyman

5. (3) Malignant

6. (-) Copshop

7. (5) Jungle Cruise

8. (6) Paw Patrol: The Movie

9. (7) Don't Breathe 2

10. (-) The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

