Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
2. (-) Dune
3. (-) Escape Room 2: Tournament Of Champions
4. (2) The Boss Baby: Family Business
5. (5) The Medium
6. (4) Malignant
7. (3) Paw Patrol: The Movie
8. (8) The Cursed: Dead Man's Prey
9. (6) Sinkhole
10. (7) Free Guy
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
2. (2) Free Guy
3. (-) Cry Macho
4. (4) Candyman
5. (3) Malignant
6. (-) Copshop
7. (5) Jungle Cruise
8. (6) Paw Patrol: The Movie
9. (7) Don't Breathe 2
10. (-) The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com