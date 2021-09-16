Top 10 Movies

  Published
    35 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

2. (-) The Boss Baby: Family Business

3. (2) Paw Patrol: The Movie

4. (-) Malignant

5. (5) The Medium

6. (4) Sinkhole

7. (3) Free Guy

8. (-) The Cursed: Dead Man's Prey

9. (6) Raging Fire

10. (8) Escape From Mogadishu

Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

2. (3) Free Guy

3. (-) Malignant

4. (2) Candyman

5. (4) Jungle Cruise

6. (5) Paw Patrol: The Movie

7. (6) Don't Breathe 2

8. (-) The Card Counter

9. (-) Show Me The Father

10. (7) Respect

Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 16, 2021, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'.
