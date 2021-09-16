Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
2. (-) The Boss Baby: Family Business
3. (2) Paw Patrol: The Movie
4. (-) Malignant
5. (5) The Medium
6. (4) Sinkhole
7. (3) Free Guy
8. (-) The Cursed: Dead Man's Prey
9. (6) Raging Fire
10. (8) Escape From Mogadishu
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
2. (3) Free Guy
3. (-) Malignant
4. (2) Candyman
5. (4) Jungle Cruise
6. (5) Paw Patrol: The Movie
7. (6) Don't Breathe 2
8. (-) The Card Counter
9. (-) Show Me The Father
10. (7) Respect
• Information from boxofficemojo.com