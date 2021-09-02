Top 10 Movies

  • Published
    1 hour ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Free Guy

2. (-) Paw Patrol: The Movie

3. (2) Raging Fire

4. (-) Sinkhole

5. (3) The Medium

6. (4) The Suicide Squad

7. (-) The Forever Purge

8. (5) Jungle Cruise

9. (9) Black Widow

10. (6) Reminiscence

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Candyman

2. (1) Free Guy

3. (2) Paw Patrol: The Movie

4. (3) Jungle Cruise

5. (4) Don't Breathe 2

6. (5) Respect

7. (6) The Suicide Squad

8. (7) The Protege

9. (8) The Night House

10. (10) Old

•Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

