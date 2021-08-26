Top 10 Movies

  • Published
    1 hour ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Free Guy

2. (-) Raging Fire

3. (3) The Medium

4. (2) The Suicide Squad

5. (4) Jungle Cruise

6. (-) Reminiscence

7. (5) Old

8. (-) The Night House

9. (6) Black Widow

10. (7) Chinese Doctors

  • Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Free Guy

2. (-) Paw Patrol: The Movie

3. (3) Jungle Cruise

4. (2) Don't Breathe 2

5. (4) Respect

6. (5) The Suicide Squad

7. (-) The Protege

8. (-) The Night House

9. (-) Reminiscence

10. (6) Old

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 26, 2021, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Subscribe
Topics: 