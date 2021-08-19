Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Free Guy
2. (1) The Suicide Squad
3. (-) The Medium
4. (2) Jungle Cruise
5. (-) Old
6. (3) Black Widow
7. (4) Chinese Doctors
8. (7) Space Jam: A New Legacy
9. (5) Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
10. (6) Fast & Furious 9
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Free Guy
2. (-) Don't Breathe 2
3. (2) Jungle Cruise
4. (-) Respect
5. (1) The Suicide Squad
6. (3) Old
7. (4) Black Widow
8. (5) Stillwater
9. (6) The Green Knight
10. (7) Space Jam: A New Legacy
•Information from www.boxofficemojo.com