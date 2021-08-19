Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Free Guy

2. (1) The Suicide Squad

3. (-) The Medium

4. (2) Jungle Cruise

5. (-) Old

6. (3) Black Widow

7. (4) Chinese Doctors

8. (7) Space Jam: A New Legacy

9. (5) Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

10. (6) Fast & Furious 9

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Free Guy

2. (-) Don't Breathe 2

3. (2) Jungle Cruise

4. (-) Respect

5. (1) The Suicide Squad

6. (3) Old

7. (4) Black Widow

8. (5) Stillwater

9. (6) The Green Knight

10. (7) Space Jam: A New Legacy

•Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

